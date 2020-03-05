Dulquer Salmaan Reveals His Three Favourite Tamil Films!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming young actor is currently on a high with the success of his latest release, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The actor made a comeback to Tamil cinema after a short gap with the romantic thriller, which has been receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics.

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his favourite Tamil films, to the much excitement of his fans. The actor, who was promoting Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal in a chat show hosted by a popular online media, was asked to name his favourite Tamil films of recent times. Dulquer Salmaan, who closely follows Tamil cinema, named Super Deluxe, 96, and Visaranai as his favourites.

The netizens are totally impressed with Dulquer Salmaan's choice of films. As we all know, the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor does not believe in any success formula and prefers films that stand out with the theme, narrative, and performances.

Super Deluxe, which is a hyperlink film that features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, and so on in the lead roles, is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The movie, which earned rave reviews from both the audiences and critics and has been considered as one of the finest Indian films of 2019.

96, on the other hand, is one of the most celebrated love stories of Tamil cinema in recent times. The movie, which featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, is directed by Prem Kumar. 96 earned highly positive reviews and earned the cult status among the audiences. The songs from the movie are still the top favourites of the music lovers.

Visaranai, the crime thriller which is based on the novel Lock Up, is directed by Vetri Maaran. The movie, which received wide critical acclaim and several awards and accolades, was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language film at the 89th Academy Awards.

