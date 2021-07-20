Sivakarthikeyan’s Remuneration For His Next With Jathi Ratnalu Team Will Blow Your Mind!

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is all set to join forces with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV. If reports are anything to go by, the versatile actor will soon announce his next with the talented Tollywood director. Reportedly, the bilingual project will release in Tamil and Telugu.

Not just that, rumour has it that Sivakarthikeyan will be receiving a humongous remuneration of Rs 30 crore for the film, which is said to be the highest in his acting career. Given that the two artists are known for their comic deliveries off and on-screen, the film will surely be a treat to watch on the big screen. According to reports, Narayan Das K Narang will be backing the project under Asian Cinemas. Interestingly, the production house is also bankrolling Dhanush's Telugu film with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming films, the actor is currently awaiting the release of Doctor, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release by the end of 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. As of now, the makers have announced that the comedy drama will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, however, the streaming date is yet to be confirmed. The stalwart is also a part of Cibi Chakaravarthi's Don and R Ravikumar's Ayalaan.

The recently released film Vaazhl starring Pradeep Anthony and TJ Bhanu is also backed by Sivakarthikeyan under his production company Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film which was released on SonyLIV on July 16, has been getting favourable response from the audience. Though there is no confirmation, the actor will also be penning lyrics for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is also the director of Doctor.