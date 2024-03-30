Daniel Balaji Funeral: Here’s When & Where The Tamil Actor’s Last Rites Will Take Place

Daniel Balaji Funeral: In a heartbreaking news from the Tamil film industry, actor Daniel Balaji passed away at the age 48. It was reported that Daniel Balaji was rushed to hospital after he complained of a chest pain. While he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, he passed away on Friday night (March 29). The news of his sudden demise has left his fans and the industrywalas in deep shock and grief.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Film analyst Siddarth Srinivas wrote, "RIP #DanielBalaji, the talented actor passed away an hour ago due to a heart attack. May his soul rest in peace. His voice and his performance in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan will never be forgotten".

As the news of Daniel Balaji's demise has been spreading like a wildfire, it is reported that his mortal remains has been taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for final rites. It is reported that Daniel Balaji's funeral will take place today in Purasaiwalkam, Chennai. In fact, several celebs from the Tamil film industry are expected to give their last respects to the late actor today.

For the uninitiated, Daniel Balaji made his debut in Tamil film industry with 2022 release April Madhathil. However, it was Suriya-Hyotika and Gautham Menon's Kaakha Kaakha which made him a household name. In fact, his performance as Amudhan in Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is considered to be iconic. Besides, Daniel is best known for his role of Daniel Balaji was also seen playing the role of an antagonist in Vetri Maaran's Polladhavan and also featured in movies like Ajit's Yennai Arindhaal, Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa & Bigil, Dhanush's Vada Chennai etc. He was last seen in Ariyavan.

Interestingly, Daniel also tried his luck in television industry and got his share of fame with Radikaa Sarathkumar's Chithhi. In fact, he got the screen name Daniel Balaji courtesy of his character.