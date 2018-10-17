India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler : Prerna Realizes Her Feelings For Anurag; To Call Off Her Engagement

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler : Prerna Realizes Her Feelings For Anurag; To Call Off Her Engagement

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kasautiii Zindagi Kay 2 is gaining popularity by the day for various reasons. Not only has the chemistry between the lead characters Prerna and Anurag kept the fans excitement intact, but has also increased the eagerness by delaying their love story. Until now in Kasautiii Zindagi Kay 2, we saw that Komolika has finally noticed Anurag Basu and begins to eye him. Meanwhile, Anurag realizes that he's possessive about Prerna and tries to know why she's agreed to marry Naveen.

    KZK 2 Spoiler : Prerna Realizes Her Feelings For Anurag!

    When Mohini tells Naveen that she wants to end his alliance with Prerna, he calls his 'jaan' to seek help. Later, he goes to the police station with Minister Choubey and gets Anurag and Prerna released. Naveen gets jealous of Prerna and Anurag's closeness and tries to keep her away from the latter.

    He finally convinces Mohini to agree to his engagement with Prerna. Mohini agrees to get them engaged the next day and also confirms that the wedding will be held in the same month. Anurag is further saddened by the news and tells Moloy that Prerna told him not to interfere in her life when he tried stopping her from marrying Naveen Babu. Meanwhile, Prerna sees how Anurag bonds with the family and realizes her feelings for him.

    Naveen offers to drop Prerna home. When they are on their way, Naveen warns Prerna to not call the wedding off at any cost ad reminds her of the favors he is done to her family. Prerna tells him not to talk about favors when the family is concerned. When Neveen asks Prerna if she loves him, she's hesitant to answer the question.

    MOST READ : Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Diandra Soares Bit Suhel Seth's Tongue When He Tried To Sexually Harass Her!

    Naveen comes to Prerna's house and announces the engagement. Prerna's parents are shocked. According to the latest spoiler updates, Prerna will accept that she's in love with Anurag and not Naveen. She will confront her feelings for Anurag and will end the alliance with Naveen.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue