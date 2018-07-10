 »   »  Sacred Games’ Legal Trouble: Congress Supporter Files A Case Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Netflix!

Just when we thought the Netflix original Indian series was making news for all the right reasons, Sacred Games starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, seems to have landed in legal trouble as a congress supporter has filed a complained against the series, Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of the movie for 'abusing' the late Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. The congressperson Rajeev Sinha has lodged the complaint at Kolkata's Girish Park Police Station.

The complaint reads that the protagonist of the series Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen 'abusing our late Prime Minister and misrepresenting the facts during his period.' The congressperson didn't stop at that as he went ahead and commented about the modesty of the series.

The complaint further reads, 'along with this the serial also crosses all limits of decency and has taken Indian Film Industry to a new low.' This is all the news that's available with regard to the issue according to Zee media's Pooja Mehta.

None of the parties including Netflix, the producers of the Sacred Games or Nawazuddin Siddiqui have made any comments on the complaint lodged against them or the congressperson. We need to wait and watch their next move.