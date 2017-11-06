 »   »   » ITA Awards 2017 Winners List: Vivian Dsena, Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer Winget & Others Bag Awards (PICS)

The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai, on Sunday (November 5). The awards ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and others performed at the event.

Naagin actors, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan, Ishqbaaz actors, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava, YRKKH actors, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, Avika Gor, Vivian Dsena, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer Merchant, Ravi Dubey, Beyhadh actress, Jennifer Winget and others were graced the event. Read on to know who bagged the awards...

Neerushaa Nikhat‏ Sharing this picture, Neerusha wrote, "Won #ITA2017 award for best costume for #chandrakantapremyapaheli #lifeok." Jennifer Winget‏ "Crowded or Comfortable, Breezer? Still tucking it in... #BestActress #ITA2017 #ITAwards Taking it to bed with me coz #threescompany!" Rohitash Gaud Rohitash Gaud, who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari on the show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai bagged Best Actor In A Comedy Role Award. Ekta Kapoor Posting this picture, Ekta wrote, "Thanku ITA for this honour! And thanku viewers technicians creative teams my family n GOD." Vivian Dsena Vivian Dsena, who plays the role of Harman on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, bagged Best Actor Award. Helly Shah Helly Shah bagged Best Actress Award. She wrote, "Truly humbled ☺️ N i saw today that its hardwork that pays off 💃🏻 Thank you fans for making this possible 😘💝" Mohsin Khan Sharing this picture, Mohsin wrote, "#ita # 2500episodes #yehrishta #yrkkh Whata Beautiful Night." Nitanshi Goel "ITA 2017🎊🎊 Yipppeee 🎊🎊We won the award🎊🎊 #KarmphaldataShani #BestMythologicalShow #BestTeam #Bhadra #Nitanshi #Nitanshigoel #ITAAwards2017 #indiantelevisionawards2017." Manish Paul "Super tired!!long show!!but ended at a super note by me winning THE MOST ENTERTAINING PERSONALITY ON TV...at the #itaawards2017 ...big thanks to all my fans for loving me and my work... loads of love... #mp# host #gratitude #happy #always #fans #work #award #show." Farah Khan‏ "Thank u #ITAAwards2017 4 the honour! N the award😜n thank u all who voted to make me the most popular tv personality.. ♥️♥️♥️"

ITA Awards 2017 Winners List

Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta & Vivian DSena

Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli

Best Actress Popular: HellyShah

Best Actress Drama: JenniferWinget

Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat for Chandrakanta

Best Actor In Comedy Role:

Most Entertaining Personality On TV: Manish Paul

Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan

Best Show: Ishqbaaz

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won appreciation for longest running show.

Ekta Kapoor, Nitanshi Goel and Shubhangi Atre too bagged awards.

(Images Source: Twitter)