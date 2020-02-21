Harshad Chopda Bags Most Favourite TV Actor Award At DPIFF Awards 2020 & Fans Can't Keep Calm
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 was held yesterday (February 20) in Mumbai. The prestigious awards ceremony was hosted by Ravi Dubey and many popular celebrities from the entertainment industry were present at the ceremony. Among the winners, the Bepannah actor, Harshad Chopda bagged the Most Favourite Television Actor Award. Fans were extremely proud of him. They were super happy and trended 'HarshadChopda' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.
HARSHAD WONNNN 🤩💃
"CONGRATULATIONS #HarshadChopda 💃💃❤❤ Finally we got to see him after AGES Also the clean shaven look n much n much awaited haircut.Finally baat sunli Thank you @ChopdaHarshad 😂 Looking so good n dis look reminds of khuda jaane look😍❤"
Kasun Madushanka
"This is not just an award in television field, this is a national honour of indian cinema. #HarshadChopda proved to whole world for winning this prestigious award, he is the best actor in indian television of all time. king of ITV is,was & always been one & only HARSHAD CHOPDA."
Monalisa
"Receiving "Best Actor" award from a legendary director like Ramesh Sippy is itself a great honour and when it is the most prestigious award of the nation then what can be more amazing than this! INDEED A PROUD MOMENT 🙌 🙌 #HarshadChopda #Dpiff2020."
@soz1989
"Harshad chopda deserves all the awards for his phenomenal acting And brilliant performer as aditya hooda in bepannaah. Thank u raj u r the best #harshadchopda #Dpiff2020 #BestActor."
Sushprita
"So handsome Mr. Chopda!! 😍😍❤️ Congratulations for winning most favourite actor at #dadasahebphalkeawards2020 #HarshadChopda 👏👏 totally deserving..."
Amita Bhoir
"Congratulations #HarshadChopda for winning the most favourite television actor the prestigious award #dpiff well deserved #AdityaHooda was the most convincing character which was made alive by u n is still living in our hearts 😍❤"
@faaizahhm_
"Congrats to #HarshadChopda for his win and congratulations to all his fans for their constant support and love, a very deserving win 💜#dpiffawards2020 #dpiff #HarshadChopda #HC."
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: Twitter)
