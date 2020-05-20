    For Quick Alerts
      Harshad Chopda Thanks Fans For Their Wishes; Says This Time His Birthday Felt Like A Festival

      By
      |

      Harshad Chopda, who was last seen in Color's show, Bepannaah, celebrated his birthday, recently. His friends from the industry wished him on the special day, and fans showered him with love by creating videos and picture edits/collages. Now, the actor took to social media to thank his fans for their wishes.

      Harshad Thanks Fans

      Harshad, who is not so active on social media, made his fans happy by sharing his latest picture and thanking them. He wrote, "Still not enough but couldn't wait more! P.s- thank you for every call message post tweet video mixes pictures edits, etc and most importantly for the kindness you have shown for the needy. This time my birthday felt like a festival!!!! As always thank you for being so kind to me."

      Fans Reaction On Harshad Sharing The Post & Latest Picture

      Fans, who were super happy with his post, commented, "Aging backwards!!," "Thank You so much for posting & for keeping your promise. Once again belated happy birthday," " Trueeee your birthday actually felt like a festival.. Dil hi nhi kr rha tha k din Khatam ho 🤧❤️❤️," "After a long time kahan the itne din" and "Socute, handsome, innocent, perfect man❤️❤️🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥."

      Erica Wished Harshad

      For the uninitiated, Harshad celebrated his birthday on May 17, 2020. Erica Fernandes shared a video and captioned it, "Happy birthday co-taurian..this goof ball!!! The most genuine guy I have known in my career @harshad_chopda."

      Throwback Picture/Video

      Harshad's co-star, Rajesh Khattar aka Papa Hooda shared a throwback video, in which he, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi and others were seen singing ‘Happy Birthday' song, while Harshad was seen all smiling. Sharing the beautiful pre-lockdown party video, Rajesh wrote, "Have a rocking birthday, and miss me."

      View this post on Instagram

      #happybirthday @harshad_chopda @shehzadss #throwback #prelockdown #partyon #jabwemeet ♥️🥂👍have a rockinggg one & miss me 😊

      A post shared by Rajesh Khattar (@rajesh_khattar) on May 16, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT

      (Social media posts are not edited)

