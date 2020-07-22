Nach Baliye 10: Karan Johar To Produce The Dance Reality Show?

Of late, celebrity couple-based reality show, Nach Baliye is hitting the headlines. Recently, there were reports that Star Plus is all set to bring the new season of the popular dance reality show. A report also suggested that Salman Khan won't be producing the show this time and the channel is looking for another producer. As per ETimes TV report, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar might produce the show.

A source close to the show revealed to ETimes TV that Karan is in talks with the channel and in all probability, he will produce Nach Baliye 10. It is being said that the channel is approaching popular real-life couples from the TV industry to participate in the show.

Apparently, the channel is planning to launch the show in September, the same month when its rival channel Colors TV will air the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in a bid to gain TRPs! Also, it is said that the time slot of the dance reality show on weekends will clash with Bigg Boss.

It has to be recalled that last year, Salman Khan's TV production unit had produced the show. The theme of the show was unique which brought both former lovers and current couples. The show had also made headlines for the wrong reasons, especially because of the injuries on the sets and fights between ex-couples (Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh) and judges (Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan) and ex-couple (Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sacdeva). Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were declared the winning jodi of Nach Baliye 9.

Well, it has to be seen what the makers have in store for the audience this season!

Also Read: It's Going To Be Nach Baliye 10 Vs Bigg Boss 14; Will This Affect TRP of The Shows?

Also Read: From Nach Baliye To Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Late Choreographer Saroj Khan Judged These Reality Shows