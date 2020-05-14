Nach Baliye’s Shantanu Maheshwari & Nityaami Part Ways; Actress Says They Are Better Off As Friends!

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have been in the news ever since they participated in Nach Baliye 9. There were reports that the duo faked their relationship to participate in it. But Shantanu had then said that they took up the show because of their mutual love for dance and to get to know each other better. But as per ToI report, the couple parted ways earlier this year. The model-actress confirmed the report and said that they are better off as friends.

Nityaami was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months."

The actress further added, "Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It's just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way."

Meanwhile, Nityaami boarded a COVID-19 repatriation flight, facilitated by the Australian government, to meet her parents in Melbourne, on April 28, 2020. The actress told the leading daily that her parents are settled in Melbourne and were concerned about her safety. She added that they wanted her to be with them during the crisis. When she contacted the Australian High Commission, they said that they were trying to organise some flights. She decided to leave, and now, she is undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

She revealed that they don't have human contact there (Melbourne) as the food is dropped at the door of the room, which she collects after 10 seconds, and there is no housing staff.

Nityaami said that she is waiting to reunite with her parents. She also added that although a few days ago, her parents had come to drop some food and clothes for her, she could only see them from the window.

