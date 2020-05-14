    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nach Baliye’s Shantanu Maheshwari & Nityaami Part Ways; Actress Says They Are Better Off As Friends!

      By
      |

      Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have been in the news ever since they participated in Nach Baliye 9. There were reports that the duo faked their relationship to participate in it. But Shantanu had then said that they took up the show because of their mutual love for dance and to get to know each other better. But as per ToI report, the couple parted ways earlier this year. The model-actress confirmed the report and said that they are better off as friends.

      Nityaami was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months."

      The actress further added, "Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It's just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way."

      Nach Baliye’s Shantanu Maheshwari & Nityaami Part Ways; Actress Says They Are Better Off As Friends!

      Meanwhile, Nityaami boarded a COVID-19 repatriation flight, facilitated by the Australian government, to meet her parents in Melbourne, on April 28, 2020. The actress told the leading daily that her parents are settled in Melbourne and were concerned about her safety. She added that they wanted her to be with them during the crisis. When she contacted the Australian High Commission, they said that they were trying to organise some flights. She decided to leave, and now, she is undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

      She revealed that they don't have human contact there (Melbourne) as the food is dropped at the door of the room, which she collects after 10 seconds, and there is no housing staff.

      Nityaami said that she is waiting to reunite with her parents. She also added that although a few days ago, her parents had come to drop some food and clothes for her, she could only see them from the window.

      Also Read: Did Asha Negi Confirm Her Break-Up With Rithvik Dhanjani?

      Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X