Broken But Beautiful 3 Poster: Sidharth Shukla As Agastya Is At His Intense Best

Sidharth Shukla's fans were thrown into a frenzy as the actor has finally unveiled the poster of his character, Agastya from the much-awaited show Broken But Beautiful 3. The show will be streaming on ALTBalaji from May 29, 2021. It will also be starring Sonia Rathee in the lead role.

Talking about the same, Sidharth as Agastya can be seen sporting a pensive expression in the backdrop of heavy rainfall. The Bigg Boss 13 winner introduces his character to be passionate, fiery and willful. Furthermore, the actor says that his character Agastya cannot help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he does not approve of. He added that his co-star Sonia's character poster of Rumi Desai will be out at 6 pm today. Take a look at the new poster of Sidharth as Agastya from Broken But Beautiful 3.

Meanwhile, fans were left excited earlier as actor Harleen Sethi who had starred in the first two seasons of the show had introduced Sidharth and Sonia as the new protagonists of the show. The first two seasons of the series revolved around the love story of Veer and Sameera that was essayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen respectively. It will be interesting to see if Sidharth and Sonia will be able to carry forward their legacy on the show in an efficient manner.

There has been an immense buzz surrounding Broken But Beautiful 3 even before its release. Fans have started trending #Agmi on Twitter time and again to celebrate the chemistry of Sidharth and Sonia as their characters Agastya and Rumi. Some time back producer Ekta Kapoor had also revealed a steamy kissing scene between Sidharth and Sonia that was quick to go viral on social media. Apart from that, the makers have been teasing the fans with some BTS pictures from the show as well.

The show Broken But Beautiful 3 will also mark Sidharth Shukla's debut in the digital sphere. Reportedly, the actor had burnt the midnight oil while shooting for the same. He was shooting at a stretch for long hours for the series including the night shifts. By the looks of it, the show looks like nothing less than a treat for all the fans of the actor.