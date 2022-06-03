Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Nakuul Mehta Gets Discharged From The Hospital, Reveals Doctor

Nakuul Mehta, who had taken a break from the shoot of his ongoing show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for an appendix surgery, has now been discharged from the hospital. Let us tell you, he was admitted to Sujay Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai. A doctor from the hospital exclusively told ETimes TV about the actor's discharge.

He said, "Yes, Nakuul has been discharged. He will need rest for 5-7 days. He will need to come to change his dressing, though." The doctor further revealed that he can start shooting from June 8 or 10, after taking a rest for a week. Let us tell you, his co-star from BALH 2, Disha Parmar is also out on a holiday, as the show will soon be taking a leap.

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta had informed about his appendix diagnosis yesterday (June 2) in an Instagram post. He wrote, "To everyone who reached out.. Like Forrest Gump would say.. 'My Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you're gonna get..' We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was..damn, filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life, I'm overwhelmed with all the messages, calls and tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength and pressing need for good coffee.. However, the good news is that we only lost our appendix & hopefully not our sense of humour!"

Talking about Nakuul Mehta, the actor recently completed his 10 years in the TV industry. The handsome star has acted in several TV shows such as Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi and so on.