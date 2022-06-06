Here’s Why Simba Nagpal Chose Naagin 6 Over Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!

Simba Nagpal has been winning hearts with her performance in Tejasswi Prakash-starrer Naagin 6. Let us tell you, after Bigg Boss 15, the handsome hunk had reportedly started prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, however, he surprised everyone by choosing Naagin 6 over the Rohit Shetty show. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Simba said that he was aware of the rumours and news reports.

He said that he is a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and wishes to do it in future. Simba Nagpal said, "I was very keen to do KKK 12 but I never thought that the shoot would start so early. So, I took up this show. Naagin 6 is a finite show, and I am committed to it. But I feel that the show will come to me if it is in my destiny. I am not disappointed or anything. But to be honest, Khatron Ke Khiladi is the only reality show I want to do."

Simba further added that acting is his priority. He wants to do more shows that would help him polish his acting skills. He feels shows like Bigg Boss are not exactly for his personality. He said, "I was my real self inside the house. I cannot react to things if I do feel about them. This is why people thought I was too lazy or thanda. But the show was a nice experience. Going forward, acting is what I want to do."

Looks like Simba Nagpal wants to focus on his acting more than reality shows. Let us tell you, he entered the entertainment industry by participating in dating reality show, Splitsvilla 11. After that, he featured in the popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In Naagin 6, his chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash is being loved by all.