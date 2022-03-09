Kapil Nirmal Reveals He Is Still Single; Veera Actor Says ‘Shaadi Se Ghabrahat Hoti Hai’

TV actor Kapil Nirmal is currently busy shooting for the mythological show Baal Shiv. The 41-year-old actor has been impressing the audience with his performance. On the other hand, he also has an immense female fan following who often go crazy with his handsome look and chiselled body. Apparently, his parents are also searching a bride for him.

Surprisingly, Kapil Nirmal revealed that he is still single at the age of 41. In conversation with Hindustan Times, the Veera actor revealed that he is scared of marriages as it is a legal and lifelong commitment. He said, "There's no one. I do feel the need for companionship. But shaadi se ghabrahat hoti hai. It's a legal and lifelong commitment. And whenever contracts pop up, I get scared (laughs). Everybody needs a companion and now I do need a good companion, ek acchi saathi ki zarurat hai."

He further revealed that he is not feeling sad about it. Moreover, the actor also opened up about his comeback, which he made on TV after four years. He revealed that he used to sit at home with no work for six years. In those days, he watched a lot of web shows. He even tried to work for digital shows, however, nothing got materialised.

Talking about Kapil Nirmal's career, the actor has acted in shows such as Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Tere Liye, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Ishq Kills, Bhootu, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many others.