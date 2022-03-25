Nikki Tamboli On Her Brother’s Demise: I Feel Like I’ve Paid The Price For Becoming Famous

Nikki Tamboli, who has done a few films down south, became popular with her Bigg Boss 14 stint. The actress has been working on music videos and a few other projects. Post Bigg Boss, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, however, she was trolled for not being able to perform tasks. She went through a lot personally as she lost her brother in 2020. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress opened up about the same and revealed that in the past one year, she felt immense happiness and extreme sadness, both at the same time.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am grateful for that. In the past one year, I have felt immense happiness and extreme sadness, both at same time. I lost my brother right after I got fame doing Bigg Boss. I feel like I have paid the price for becoming famous. God gave me what I was working hard for, but I lost my brother. I never imagined that people would give me so much love after Bigg Boss, but after a few months I was very sad when my brother passed away."

Post her brother's demise, she said that she tries to spend more time with her parents, so that they don't get upset thinking about him. She said that she tries to keep them busy and happy.

Nikki revealed that post her brother's demise, she meditated for around 10 hours without eating and drinking water. She added that she wasn't able to perform in the reality show and she was trolled, this is when meditation helped her.

She added, "I have meditated for around 10 hours without eating and drinking water after my brother passed away. Even my parents don't know about this. When I was in Khatron Ke Khiladi, whenever we had some free time, I used to just meditate and people thought I was sleeping. I have been doing it for my mental peace. I wasn't able to perform well on the action reality show because of my state of mind. Then there was trolling happening too. Amidst all this, meditation did help me."

Nikki said that due to her work, she has not been able to get personal time, so she wants to go on solo trips to Switzerland, New York, Greece and London.

When asked if she is dating, she said that she wants to meet a perfect guy and marry him. She added that she is not in a hurry for that as of now.

There have been times when on television, Nikki had said that she likes someone. Recently, on The Khatra Khatra Show, she had said that she loves Pratik. Regarding the same she said that if she has said something like that, she has said so because she gets paid for her job.

Nikki concluded by saying, "Whenever I say that I like this guy or that guy on any show, people think that I am in love with that person. But, that's not true. I get paid for my job, so I say things."