Shweta Tiwari's Controversial B*A Statement Was A Joke Says Her Director; Actress Issues Official Statement

Shweta Tiwari landed in a controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her undergarment during the promotion of her upcoming web series Show Stopper in Bhopal. Soon, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, directed the police to investigate her remark. Recently, a case was registered under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Now, Shweta's director Manish Harishanka has reacted to the actress' statement and said it was a joke! Also, the actress issued an official statement.



He told HT that they had organised a press conference for the web series Showstopper, in Bhopal. He said that through the show, they want to create awareness around the profession of a bra fitter, a relatively untouched territory in India. He added that the show talks about the significance and contribution of the professional which adds to the overall health and confidence of a woman.

In the show Shweta plays the role of a fashion designer and Saurabh Raaj Jain will be seen as a bra fitter. Manish further explained that Saurabh, who played different deities in shows like Mahabharat, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Mahakali, was questioned by the media about now playing a bra fitter, which is when Shweta made the statement, 'Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahen hain' (God is taking the measurements for my bra).' He added, "The statement went viral. Anyone who sees the video will know the context and exact content of the statement. Shweta's statement was a joke in reference to Saurabh during the press conference, nothing else." He said that they didn't anticipate that the statement would take such a turn.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari issued statement, in which she clarified about the recent fiasco and apologised for unintentionally hurting people with her remark.

As per the leading daily, her statement read as, "It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague's previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to 'Bhagwan' was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain's popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of 'Bhagwan' myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people."