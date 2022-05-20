Sidharth Shukla Fans Lash Out At Producer For Releasing Late Actor’s Music Video Without His Family’s Consent
Sidharth Shukla is not with us in this world and his fans always remember him during their good and bad days. Recently, they got angry at the makers of the music video 'Jeena Zaroori Hai', which features Sidharth Shukla with Vishal Kotian and Deepika Tripathy. For the unversed, the producers of the music video reportedly released the song without the consent of Shukla's family.
The Shuklas had also shared an official statement with the media on the same. Well, Sidharth Shukla's fans got very disappointed with the makers as they lashed out at them on Twitter. See tweets here-
Sparkle_Shine23
"Shame on each & every person who are involved in this MV. Y'll had TIME to do more projects and gain out of it. Yet, you chose this way because #SidharthShukla Ka Naam Nahi Use Karoge Toh Footage Kaise Milegi. Haina? STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA."
Sidnaaz78
"STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA Atleast think of a mother who had lost her only son... We can atleast respect a mother's emotion... #SIDHARTHSHUKLA."
Burhan_R0ckstar
"Permission ke bina yeh sab kiya isse problem hai Respect his family He was a family man and now we will show you what is respect. STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA."
iamsrxx
"This is the reason why i always hav respect for ishehnaaz_gill..she always support #SidharthShukla without thinking once being judged or targetted n still doing.. presented him like king..u r bestest friend anyone can hav N this for u Vishalkkotian STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA."
Earlier,
in
an
interview
with
ETimes
TV,
Vishal
Kotian
had
said
that
the
song
is
about
two
brothers
falling
in
love
with
the
same
girl.
Sidharth
Shukla
and
Vishal
Kotian
played
the
brothers.
Vishal
also
said
that
it
was
Sidharth's
last
project.
(Social media posts are unedited)