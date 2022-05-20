Sidharth Shukla Fans Lash Out At Producer For Releasing Late Actor’s Music Video Without His Family’s Consent

Sidharth Shukla is not with us in this world and his fans always remember him during their good and bad days. Recently, they got angry at the makers of the music video 'Jeena Zaroori Hai', which features Sidharth Shukla with Vishal Kotian and Deepika Tripathy. For the unversed, the producers of the music video reportedly released the song without the consent of Shukla's family.

The Shuklas had also shared an official statement with the media on the same. Well, Sidharth Shukla's fans got very disappointed with the makers as they lashed out at them on Twitter. See tweets here-

Sparkle_Shine23 "Shame on each & every person who are involved in this MV. Y'll had TIME to do more projects and gain out of it. Yet, you chose this way because #SidharthShukla Ka Naam Nahi Use Karoge Toh Footage Kaise Milegi. Haina? STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA." Sidnaaz78 "STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA Atleast think of a mother who had lost her only son... We can atleast respect a mother's emotion... #SIDHARTHSHUKLA." Burhan_R0ckstar "Permission ke bina yeh sab kiya isse problem hai Respect his family He was a family man and now we will show you what is respect. STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA." iamsrxx "This is the reason why i always hav respect for ishehnaaz_gill..she always support #SidharthShukla without thinking once being judged or targetted n still doing.. presented him like king..u r bestest friend anyone can hav N this for u Vishalkkotian STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes TV, Vishal Kotian had said that the song is about two brothers falling in love with the same girl. Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Kotian played the brothers. Vishal also said that it was Sidharth's last project.



