Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana Says ‘Mouni Roy’s Personal Style Is Chic And Dreamy’

People are interested in the way they look and dress. They are constantly exposed to the fashionable aspects in the media such as films, series, shows, and different kinds of magazines. They make several choices regarding the styles, colours, sizes, shapes as well as looks. The term fashion is complex as it can relate to a large number of phenomena. Over the decades, the fashion magazines has created hundreds of marvellous and remarkable shots permanently engraved in the history of fashion, photography, and pop culture. In this field, Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana has proven to be one of the most sought after stylists. The approach that she follows and has inculcated in her practise is simple yet precise.

Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana is an incomparable fixture in the fashion world; she is a renowned stylist and has an effortless take on glamour. Having immersed herself in fashion and design for a few decades, Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana has been heralded as one of the most important forces working in fashion today. Her career has succeeded as she has continually proven herself to be an integral part in the shaping fashion and the images of celebrities.

She has worked with notable personalities such as Sidharth Shukla, Shinny Doshi, Rashmi Desai, Tina Dutta, Mouni Roy, Vinny Arora, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sourabh Raj Jain, Adda Khan and so forth.

Talking about Mouni Roy, Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana (@nidhikurda) has worked with her for an expansive timespan of eight years as of now. She styled her for the remarkable season 2 of Naagin. In addition to this, she has styled her for a myriad of music videos and has even acted as her personal stylist on special occasions. Recently, Nidhi styled her memorable reception bronze-and-black outfit. While choosing outfits for her, the stylist remembers to choose classy, simple, or dreamy clothes.

Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana reported, that fashionista Mouni loves wearing Indian clothes and subsequently pairing it with jhumkas. In accordance with Nidhi's opinion, the best part about working with her is that she is not condescending and does not make you feel like a stylist instead makes you feel like a part of her family.

In addition to style expert and authority in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana is respected for her comprehensive knowledge of haute couture, vintage and contemporary design.