YRKKH’s Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod React To Dating Rumours; Actress Says ‘They Are Very Good Friends’

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have been winning the hearts of many people with their sizzling chemistry and performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the unversed, Harshad and Pranali are playing Abhimanyu and Akshara in the show. Amidst all, a few days ago, Hindustan Times report stated that the actors are dating each other in real life too.

Ever since the report came out, AbhiRa fans can't keep calm to know more about their relationship. However, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have finally reacted to their dating rumours and their statement would leave fans heartbroken.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda recently did an Instagram Live, in which while interacting with their fans, they shut down relationship rumours, and said that they are not dating each other. Pranali said that they are very good friends and rumours of them having an affair are baseless.

The actress further requested fans not to give a different name to their pure friendship. Well, it is indeed sad news for AbhiRa fans. Talking about their chemistry, the duo lights up the screen with their on-screen romance. Their iconic love confession scene which was quite similar to Spider-Man's kissing scene was in the news for quite a long time.

After Hina Khan-Karan Mehra and Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod are the new trending on-screen couple from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show also stars Karishma Sawant, Swati Chitnis and others in key roles.