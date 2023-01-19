Naagin 6 Finale: After Adaa Khan, THIS Actress Enters Tejasswi Prakash's Hit Show – WATCH

Naagin 6 Finale: After the grand entry of Shesha aka Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash's weekend drama with witness another power-packed appearance from a popular TV star. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming episodes

Naagin 6 finale: Tejasswi Prakash's hit show has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets with its drama-packed episodes. Despite multiple leaps and new tracks, the supernatural drama has been able to capture the attention of the fans.

Keeping in mind the interest of the viewers, the makers brought back a popular actress to reprise her role in Naagin 6. Adaa Khan, who played the role of Shesha in Naagin and Naagin 2, is back in the sixth season to wreak havoc once again.

Guess what? Another popular TV diva has rejoined the Naagin franchise. We are talking about Anita Hassanandani. Naagin 3's Vish is back to create ripples on the small screen.

NAAGIN 6 PROMO CONFIRMS ANITA HASSANANDANI'S ENTRY

The official Twitter handle of Colors channel released a new promo, announcing the return of Vishakha aka Anita Hassanandani. "Nagmani ko pane ke liye Vishakha karegi aghat. Iss hahakar me kaise karegi Naagin prahar?," the voice in the background said.

The caption for the post read, "Naag mani ko paane ke liye maidan mein rakha hai Vishakha ne kadam. Iss jung mein kiski hogi jeet? Dekhiye #Naagin6, har Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par." Check out the clip right here!

NAAGIN 6 LAST EPISODE DATE

Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that Naagin 6 will end its glorious journey of one year next month. The creative team has chalked out a nice track to entertain the viewers and end the weekend drama on a high note rather than dragging it for long.

A source close to the show had earlier exclusively informed Filmibeat about the entry of Anita Hassanandani. The makers are in also talks with Surbhi Jyoti and Rashami Desai to make an appearance during the finale episode of Naagin 6.

"The creative team has the best plans for the finale of Naagin 6. They might even approach previous naagins including Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Rashami Desai to make a special appearance in the finale of Naagin 6. Things are still at a nascent stage," the source had told us.

ABOUT NAAGIN 6

Ekta Kapoor officially announced Tejasswi Prakash as the lead of Naagin 6 when she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The TV Czarina revealed that the Marathi Mulgi will play the lead role in the sixth season of her hit franchise during the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

It was a double celebration for Tejasswi as she not only won BB 15 but also bagged Naagin 6. The show also starred Simba Nagpal, who was a part of Bigg Boss 15.