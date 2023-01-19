Naagin 6 Finale: After Adaa Khan, THIS Actress Enters Tejasswi Prakash's Hit Show – WATCH
Naagin 6 Finale: After the grand entry of Shesha aka Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash's weekend drama with witness another power-packed appearance from a popular TV star. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming episodes
Naagin
6
finale:
Tejasswi
Prakash's
hit
show
has
managed
to
keep
the
viewers
hooked
on
to
their
television
sets
with
its
drama-packed
episodes.
Despite
multiple
leaps
and
new
tracks,
the
supernatural
drama
has
been
able
to
capture
the
attention
of
the
fans.
Keeping
in
mind
the
interest
of
the
viewers,
the
makers
brought
back
a
popular
actress
to
reprise
her
role
in
Naagin
6.
Adaa
Khan,
who
played
the
role
of
Shesha
in
Naagin
and
Naagin
2,
is
back
in
the
sixth
season
to
wreak
havoc
once
again.
Guess
what?
Another
popular
TV
diva
has
rejoined
the
Naagin
franchise.
We
are
talking
about
Anita
Hassanandani.
Naagin
3's
Vish
is
back
to
create
ripples
on
the
small
screen.
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Colors
channel
released
a
new
promo,
announcing
the
return
of
Vishakha
aka
Anita
Hassanandani.
"Nagmani
ko
pane
ke
liye
Vishakha
karegi
aghat.
Iss
hahakar
me
kaise
karegi
Naagin
prahar?," the
voice
in
the
background
said.
The
caption
for
the
post
read,
"Naag
mani
ko
paane
ke
liye
maidan
mein
rakha
hai
Vishakha
ne
kadam.
Iss
jung
mein
kiski
hogi
jeet?
Dekhiye
#Naagin6,
har
Sat-Sun
raat
8
baje
sirf
#Colors
par."
Check
out
the
clip
right
here!
Gossip
mills
have
been
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Naagin
6
will
end
its
glorious
journey
of
one
year
next
month.
The
creative
team
has
chalked
out
a
nice
track
to
entertain
the
viewers
and
end
the
weekend
drama
on
a
high
note
rather
than
dragging
it
for
long.
A
source
close
to
the
show
had
earlier
exclusively
informed
Filmibeat
about
the
entry
of
Anita
Hassanandani.
The
makers
are
in
also
talks
with
Surbhi
Jyoti
and
Rashami
Desai
to
make
an
appearance
during
the
finale
episode
of
Naagin
6.
"The
creative
team
has
the
best
plans
for
the
finale
of
Naagin
6.
They
might
even
approach
previous
naagins
including
Surbhi
Jyoti,
Anita
Hassanandani
and
Rashami
Desai
to
make
a
special
appearance
in
the
finale
of
Naagin
6.
Things
are
still
at
a
nascent
stage,"
the
source
had
told
us.
ABOUT
NAAGIN
6
Ekta
Kapoor
officially
announced
Tejasswi
Prakash
as
the
lead
of
Naagin
6
when
she
was
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
The
TV
Czarina
revealed
that
the
Marathi
Mulgi
will
play
the
lead
role
in
the
sixth
season
of
her
hit
franchise
during
the
Bigg
Boss
15
finale.
It
was
a
double
celebration
for
Tejasswi
as
she
not
only
won
BB
15
but
also
bagged
Naagin
6.
The
show
also
starred
Simba
Nagpal,
who
was
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
15.