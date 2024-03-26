I Had A Reunion With My Friends This Holi: Karanvir Sharma!

Like
every
year,
the
excitement
for
Holi
this
year
was
also
at
an
all-time
high.
Actor
Karanvir
Sharma
is
also
one
of
those
people
who
loves
this
day
of
colours
and
fun,
and
he
has
recently
shared
what
makes
it
memorable
for
him.
Sharing
what
this
festival
means
to
him,
Karanvir
says,
"Holi
has
always
been
special
for
me.
I
still
remember
each
and
every
Holi
occasion
I
celebrated
with
friends
in
my
colony.
I
miss
them
and
those
days
as
now.
We
hardly
get
any
time
together." But
this
year,
the
actor
used
this
day
to
make
up
for
all
those
lost
celebrations
and
made
it
as
special
as
it
always
used
to
be
for
him.
He
reveals,
"This
year,
I
called
all
my
school
and
colony
friends
to
gather
around
once
again.
So,
it
was
sort
of
a
reunion."
Karanvir
opens
up
on
how
he
has
always
seen
the
festival
being
celebrated
at
home.
He
shares,
"We
follow
the
simple
tradition
of
Holika
Pooja.
On
Holi,
I
love
having
kheer
and
maal
pua
every
year
along
with
some
thandai
and
bhajiyas." This
year,
the
actor
gorged
on
these
delicacies
once
more,
and
was
all
the
more
excited
to
meet
his
friends
after
a
long
time.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 15:03 [IST]