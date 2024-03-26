Love Singh Talks About Uncertainly In Acting Profession: That's The Harsh Truth But We Can't Crib About It

The acting field is known to be unpredictable and uncertain. Every actor has a different approach to dealing with the challenges which come with being an actor. Actor Love Singh, who is currently seen playing the role of Pramodh in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile, shares his thoughts about uncertainty in this profession and the mantra of dealing with the same.

Acknowledging the lows and highs associated with the life of an actor and the uncertainty which looms every time, the actor says,"That's the harsh truth, but at the end of the day, we have chosen this profession, so we can't crib. Acting as a career is fulfilling, but it comes with uncertainty and instability too, which can't be denied. I constantly remind myself that this is the profession of my choice, so without taking unnecessary tensions I focus more on making a name for myself in the entertainment world."

Love further adds that he doesn't work under any pressure. He says," The fate of the show is something not in our control but what's in our hand is to perform our best and the enhancement of craft. I don't work under the pressure of parameters which are beyond my control. Challenges obviously come in my way too, but I deal with them with a positive approach. Being an actor, my responsibility is to entertain the audience and thrive constantly to sustain here."

Professionally, Love is known for essaying the role of Abhiraj in the popular Colors TV show Udaariyan and playing the lead role in the Punjabi show Khasma Nu Khani.