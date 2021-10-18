BakLol Video Actor Thumping A Million Hearts

Baklol is one of the leading actors of BakLol video YouTube channel with more than 10.2 million subscribers. In nearly two years, the millennial superstar surpassed more than 78 million views on the "Desi Bachhe Vs Angrezi Madam" video.

In the same tenure, the actor also achieved '51 million views on School Wali Diwali ', 84 million views on 'PUBG,' and 246 million in Uparwala Sabki Sunta Hai '. However, before his launch as a YouTuber on the prominent channel, he uploaded a "Funny Pokemon Go" video that received massive attention.

But, 28-years-old Baklol is still a down-to-earth person from Delhi, the national capital city of India. The bachelor has two elder and married sisters Deepty and Sweety. Baklol is a dog lover and even has a pet called Mortu. His favourite stars include Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

Presently, Baklol video has 200k followers on Instagram handle "baklolvideo," and his net worth has surpassed almost two million dollars. He is an avid traveler who has visited Dubai, Andaman, Bangalore, and Goa. The comedy shorts actor is also interested in making videos riding superbikes and photo shoots.

Even though Baklol has obtained fame when most actors are struggling to get a role, he is humble and helps out people in need. He even plays the role of a social activist by making societal contributions. The actor is ready to take up new projects; however, BakLol Video has become his favorite platform, especially because of the mindblowing content ideas.

As an actor, Baklol is also striving to contribute back to the YouTube channel BakLol Video by providing regular inputs, engaging conversations with co-actors like Sanjhalika Shokeen, and communicating directly with producers and directors of the show. He loves to play football, enjoys jogging, dancing, & swimming, and his favorite sportsperson is cricketer Virat Kohli.

Baklol is also a fan of singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala. He is also a foodie and relishes the taste of pizza. Baklol also doesn't engage in cigarette or alcohol consumption. The actor is focused on giving the best output during work, especially as a comedian for BakLol Video YouTube channel. The superstar has made monumental achievements besides being a famous YouTuber.

He is a person with BCA and MBA educational qualifications from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. The Facebook page of "BakLol Video" currently has 4.1 million subscribers.