Throwback To The Time When Sohum Shah Was Drawn To The Creative Aspects Of His Show Maharani

Sohum Shah has shown his versatility as an actor on screen time and again but there is more to him than being an outstanding actor. During the shoot of his recently released series, Maharani, Sohum not only worked as an actor but also got involved in the offscreen work as he got drawn to the creative aspect of the show and got involved in the shooting process.

EXCLUSIVE! Sohum Shah Opens Up About Maharani, Fallen With Sonakshi Sinha & Plans For Tumbbad 2

A source close to Sohum shares, "Having produced movies in the past he couldn't help but get drawn towards production and creative aspects of any project. A similar thing happened while working on Maharani, he got intrigued by the thought of getting involved in offscreen work as well and put some of his creative energy into it. He had a fun time on sets by sharing his expertise with the cast and crew of Maharani."

Maharani Web Series Review: Huma Qureshi Gives Her Best In The Political Drama That Tries Too Hard

The Tumbbad actor can be seen sitting next to the camera and working out a scene as a director or cameraman would. He is also handling other types of equipment like boom mic and other sound instruments to help with other aspects of the scene. He has had experience in the past when he produced his own movies which include the likes of Ship Of Theseus and Tumbbad and both of them became an instant hit. He also has his own production named 'Recyclewala Films'.

Sohum's role as a politician has been getting all kinds of praise. He has yet again shown his versatility as an actor, catch the series now if you haven't already. On the work front, Sohum will be seen as a cop in his next which is helmed by Reema Kagti.