Mahesh Babu Saves Life Of Ailing Girl By Funding For Her Treatment; Wife Namrata Shares ‘Happy Tale’

Mahesh Babu is not only known for his super stardom, but also for his social work. The actor, who is famous for delivering blockbuster films in Tollywood, has recently saved the life of an ailing underprivileged girl by funding for her medical treatment.

The Superstar's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram and shared the happy tale about a girl named, Thanu Sri. She shared the photo of a girl with her mother and wrote, "Another happy tale!! #MBForSavingHearts❤️ Glad to know that Thanu Sri, who recently underwent trans catheter closure of PDA is in good health. Heartfelt thank you to Andhra Hospitals for their outstanding contribution to healthcare! Many blessings to the child and the family! Stay safe!"

With Mahesh Babu's help and god's blessings, Thanu Sri's health is in good condition and she will recover soon. A few days ago, Namrata had shared yet another happy tale about two families, whose kids survived due to Mahesh's financial help. We must say, Mahesh Babu indeed has a heart of gold.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently joined the sets of his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Namrata even shared a glimpse of her dear hubby from the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

She captioned the snap, "Lights!! camera!! action!! 3 words that make magic for most of us !! #lifeonset #behindthescenes."

If reports are to be believed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers have decided to shoot the film in a single schedule. The pre-production work of the film is reportedly going on in full swing. Interestingly, Thaman S has already started working on the songs of the film.

