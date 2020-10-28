Superstar Mahesh Babu Sports Moutstache; Picture Goes Viral!

Of late, Superstar Mahesh Babu has been treating his fans and followers with pictures of his new look. Recently, a monochrome picture of the actor from an ad photoshoot garnered the attention of the netizens in which he sported a long hair look that resembled his hairstyle from the 2006 action-thriller Pokiri.

Well now, Mahesh has yet again captured everyone's attention with a never-seen-before look. Apparently, his beautiful wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the actor from the sets of an ad, in which he was seen gearing up for a shot donning an artificial moustache. Also, he wore a white shirt and dhoti that appeared perfect with the look. Captioning the picture Namrata wrote, "Add-ons (in this case a moustache!!) never looked more real. Shooting with one is not necessarily comfortable or fun!! But who doesn't love challenges when there are experts by your side."

With experts, she was mentioning about the makeup artists, who were behind the stunning look. Well, fans are all praise for the actor's new avatar. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about his upcoming ventures, Mahesh will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The film's shoot yet to start and if rumours are to be believed, the cast and crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will soon fly to US for the same.

Notably, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has also announced a film with Mahesh, which is backed by KL Narayana.

