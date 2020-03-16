Prabhas Is Not My Boyfriend But A 3 AM Friend, Reveals Anushka Shetty

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have always been considered as one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Telugu film industry. The Baahubali couple has done many films together and their chemistry has always been praised by all. But on the other hand, the duo usually gets linked up as their fans feel that something is brewing between Prabhas and Anushka aka Baahubali and Devasena.

Well, in the past, a lot has been written about the Baahubali stars' alleged relationship but they refused it again and again. Recently, Anushka Shetty finally opened up about her equation with Prabhas and revealed her relationship status with the actor.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Anushka Shetty said, "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 AM friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved." Isn't it surprising?

After her statement, fans must be heartbroken that Prabhas is not Anushka Shetty's boyfriend but a special friend. This is the first time that the Nishabdham star has spoken her heart out about her friendship with the Baahubali co-star. Apart from that, the actress also rubbished the rumours of getting married to a divorcee.

Anushka Shetty expressed her disappointment over the same and questioned why her marriage is such a big deal for everyone. She also added that these rumours are affecting her family too. Well, for those who are unversed, Anushka Shetty is rumoured to get married to director Prakash Kovelamudi, who got divorced with Kanika Dhillon in 2017.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty will be seen in R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdham. It has been directed by Hemanth Madhukar and is slated to release on April 2, 2020.