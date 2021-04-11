NTR 30: A Major Update On The Jr NTR Project To Be Revealed Tomorrow!

Jr NTR, the popular actor is all set to kickstart his 30th outing in Telugu cinema. As per the latest updates, a major update on the project, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30 will be revealed tomorrow (April 12, 2021). The exciting news was revealed by Mahesh Koneru, the PR of Jr NTR, through his official Twitter pages.

"#NTR30 official update tomorrow evening. Anni prasnalaku samadhanam repu labhinchunu 🤘," wrote Mahesh on his Twitter post. If the reports are to be true, the project, which is likely to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas, will have an official launch tomorrow. All major details of the project, including the title, technical crew, and star cast, are expected to be revealed tomorrow.

The rumour mills also suggest that NRt 30 will have National crush Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. In that case, the project will mark Jr NTR's first onscreen collaboration with the talented actress. The project will also mark the actor's second association with director Trivikram Srinivas, after the success of the 2018-released movie Aravinda Sametha.

S Thaman, one of the most sought-after music composers of the South Indian film industry is said to be joining hands with Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas once again, for NTR 30. The sources suggest that the project, which is bankrolled by renowned production banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, is slated to hit the theatres for Sankranti 2022.

Coming to Jr NTR's career, the actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial features Jr NTR in the role of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan appears as Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, which features Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as Sita.

