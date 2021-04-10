Vakeel Saab Day 2 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Keeps The Cash Registers Ringing

Venu Sriram directorial Vakeel Saab is ruling the box office like a true-blue king. The courtroom drama starring Pawan Kalyan opened to a tremendous response on the first day of its release. Vakeel Saab, which released on April 9, accumulated a net collection of Rs 32.24 crore on Day 1 with its worldwide theatrical run.

On the second day, Vakeel Saab has acquired a collection between Rs 10-15 crore, which is impressive as per Tollywood standards. Well, going by the mammoth collection and stronghold of the film at the box office, looks like the Pawan Kalyan-starrer might not take much time to enter the elite Rs 100 crore club in a couple of days. For the unversed, the film needs as much as Rs 81 crore to emerge as a clean hit. Notably, the pre-release business of Vakeel Saab stands at Rs 89.95 crore (worldwide).

On a related note, though the film was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 15, 2020, makers were forced to postpone it owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects, the film's pre-release event was a grand affair. The event took place on April 5, 2021, in Hyderabad.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan, and Prakash Raj among others, the technical team of Vakeel Saab consists of cinematographer PS Vinod, music composer S Thaman and editor Prawin Pudi. The streaming rights and satellite rights of the courtroom drama have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and Zee Telugu respectively.

