Daggubati Venkatesh's Remuneration For His Latest Movie F3 Will Blow Your Mind

Venkatesh is one of the bankable actors the Telugu Film Industry has got. His fanbase is separate and is renowned as the family hero. Throughout his career, he made films that struck a chord with the majority audience. No wonder why we see Venkatesh as a fuss-free and sab ka favourite.

Now that the veteran has been doing films selectively, his priorities have changed to doing films only with substance. Remakes of Vikram Vedha, Guru, and alike are proof enough. The actor shouldered the comedy film F2, co-starring with Varun Tej in the year 2019. Following the massive response and success of the film, the director announced a remake immediately.

From a few websites and media agencies, it is learned that the victory star has hiked his remuneration by a whopping three times. While it is unclear if the actor has hiked his fee or the producer has willingly offered him a tripled pay, the actors of the film- Varun Tej, Tamannaah, Mehreen, and others were also paid inflated remunerations, following the success of F2.

While it is mentioned that the actor was given a paycheck of Rs 5 Crore for F2, the makers have now given him a remuneration of Rs 15 Crore for F3, if the rumor mills are anything to go by. However, there are also theories that the actor took home Rs 10 Crore as remuneration for F2, and now he was paid Rs 15 Crore.

F3 is going to hit the screens on May 27. Varun Tej, Tamannaah, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, Pragati, Jhansi, Sunil, Rajendra Prasad, and others were part of the film. Pooja Hegde will feature in a special song in the film, which has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju produced the film under his Sri Venkateswara Films banner. Anil Ravipudi directed the film.