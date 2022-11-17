RC 15: Director Shankar To Spend Rs.15 Crores For A Single Song?

One of the much hyped upcoming project in Tollywood would be Ram Charan and Shankar's upcoming movie. Tentatively titled as RC 15, as it marks Ram Charan's 15th movie is said to have nearly completed the shoot. This is the first time Charan is collaborating with the ace director.

RC 15 also marks Shankar's direct debut into the Telugu film industry. In one of the interviews, to a Tamil magazine, it was revealed that the story of the movie is written by Director Karthik Subburaj and Shankar has penned its screenplay.

Bank rolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie has Kiara Advani playing the female lead.

As we all know, director Shankar is known for his grandeur sets and pomp show of technology in his movies and songs. For example, he shot around the 7 wonders of the world for his movie Jeans, collaborated with Hollywood experts for Robot and Anniyan movie. He had erected a complete glass set just for a song in Shivaji which had costed a few crores .

Similarly, it is rumoured in the industry that Shankar has spent around Rs.15 crores to shoot a song for the upcoming RC15. Though there wasn't any official confirmation regarding it.

As the movie has nearly completed the shoot, it is slated for release during summer 2023. The movie has Anjali, Sunil, SJ Suryah among others in prominent roles, and Thaman is composing the music.

On the work front, Shankar is simultaneously shooting for his dream project, Indian 2, which is considered as a Pan-India movie. The shooting of the movie was halted during covid. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, Indian 2 is a sequel to the Kamal - Shankar's blockbuster, 'Indian' which was released in the year 1996. Co-starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the movie also has Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar among others in key roles.

While Ram Charan was last seen in the block buster RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie was appreciated across the country for screen play, Jr.NTR and Charan's acting and the music.