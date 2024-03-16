Rockstar DSP Shares Interesting Insights On Indian Music Reaching Global Heights

Devi
Sri
Prasad
aka
Rockstar
DSP
is
one
of
the
most
renowned
music
composer
we
have
in
India.
He
rose
to
fame
by
breaking
the
language
barrier
and
expanding
his
music
prowess
across
Tamil,
Telugu,
Hindi
and
other
film
industries.
The
National
award-winning
music
composer,
who
was
recently
present
at
a
Spotify
event
which
was
held
in
the
city,
shared
interesting
insights
about
his
approach
towards
creating
music.
The
music
maestro,
who
has
garnered
international
acclaim
over
the
years,
spoke
about
how
Indian
music
is
reaching
global
heights
.
The
renowned
music
composer
also
shed
light
on
how
witnessing
a
performance
and
listening
to
music
in
solitude
is
different.
He
said,
"When
you
watch
some
performances,
you
feel
'wow'!
But
you
won't
be
able
to
reproduce
it.
That
is
because
the
greatness
is
attained
by
years
and
years
of
practice.
But
when
you
listen
to
a
song,
it's
altogether
a
different
thing.
You
have
to
remember
the
song,
you
have
to
recollect
it
in
your
memories.
It
should
stick
to
your
mind."
Rockstar
DSP's
insights
at
the
event
portrayed
his
passion
and
dedication
to
his
craft,
inspiring
both
fellow
artists
and
music
enthusiasts.
On
the
workfront,
the
National
Award-winning
music
composer
has
an
interesting
lineup
of
projects
coming
up.
He
has
Dhanush
starrer
'Kubera',
Ajith
Kumar
starrer
'Good
Bad
Ugly',
Vishal's
'Rathnam',
Allu
Arjun's
'Pushpa:
The
Rule',
and
Suriya's
'Kanguva'
to
his
credit.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 15:47 [IST]