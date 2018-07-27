 »   »   »  Saakshyam Review: Bellamkonda Srinivas' Genuine Attempt Makes It A Neat Watch

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Pooja Hegde, Jagapati Babu, Sarath Kumar, Meena Director: Srivas

After a not-so-satisfying Jaya Janaki Nayaka from Bellamkonda Srinivas and a disastrous outing with Dictator for director Sriwass, a lot of hopes and expectations are pinned on Saakshyam by the duo.

The story runs on a different concept, which makes the whole movie an interesting watch. Not often do we see this kind of a unique thread in an action-commercial flick, especially in Telugu cinemas.



Vaibhav (Bellamkonda Srinivas), son of a wealthy couple, is orphaned at a very young age, as his parents are killed by Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan & Ashutosh Rana, antagonists of the movie. It is from this point where Vaibhav determines to seek revenge on the culprits, and how the five elements of nature combine and step in support of the protagonist in seeking revenge forms the rest of the plot.



Bellamkonda Srinivas's hard work and interest towards the movie is quite evident in almost all frames. He is sure to be accredited well and is one of the major takeaways of the movie. Pooja Hegde is ravishing and her chemistry with Srinivas is appealing.



Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan & Ashutosh Rana have roles which are meant to be as such that are found in typical commercial flicks. They are good and are worth every penny. R. Sarathkumar & Meena add the star attraction to the overall package.



Music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar is decent and might not linger in the ears once the audience walks out of the movie. However, the background music compliments the writing and execution. May be, the music is not given prime importance in movies like Saakshyam. The rest of the technical department gets a thumbs up unanimously, as the movie runs high on the technical standards.



The editing is good which sharp cuts at places and cinematography elevates the scenes and also showcases the rich production values of the movie. The VFX is a key factor considering the fact that the screenplay involves the role of 'Pancha Bhootam', 5 natural forces, which is a new drive for a commercial movie.



The action sequences are orchestrated well and Srinivas's physique gels well with the said episodes. The run-time of the movie seems to be a bit tedious, which might make a section of audience jaded. The 2nd half of the movie might seem to be a bit stretched up to people who anticipate quick cuts and a racy screenplay.



Saakshyam can be categorized as a very genuine attempt and it offers something new to the Telugu audience. This one is indeed a good watch over the weekend.