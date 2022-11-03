Akshay Kumar Confirms Playing Shivaji Maharaj In His Marathi Debut; 'It's A Dream Come True Role For Me'

In his glorious career spanning over three decades, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of several blockbuster films and now, he is all set to embark a new journey by making his debut in the Marathi Film Industry.

The actor will be essaying the role of the mighty ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming directorial titled Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. The film is based on the story of the seven brave warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality.

At the mahurat shot event for the film in Mumbai which was graced by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Akshay Kumar opened up on playing the legendary warrior king in his Marathi debut.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actor said, "It's a dream come true role for me. I think to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it's going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience."

Post launching his first glimpse as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaji from the film, Akshay also clarified that this isn't his final look in the film and added, "Maharaj had a sharp nose, and this is just a first look, I have to work more on it."

Mahesh Manjrekar called this magnum opus his 'dream project' and shared that he has been working on it since last seven years as the subject required a lot of research.

"It is by far the biggest and grandest Marathi film to be made and with its release nation-wide, I want people to know the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the most powerful Hindu King," Manjrekar said at the event.

He further added that he is very fortunate to have Akshay Kumar on board to essay the role of Shivaji Maharaj as he believes that the superstar is perfect for the role.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat will be Akshay Kumar's second historical film after Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj which released earlier this year.