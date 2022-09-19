Days after Kangana Ranaut raised doubt over the box office collection of Brahmastra and questioned its hit status citing the film's massive budget, the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor defended his latest release in a chat with Dainik Bhaskar.

The Shamshera actor, without disclosing the actual budget of the Ayan Mukerji directorial, revealed that the budget of the film isn't limited to just its part one but in fact, the next two films lined up in the trilogy.

Ranbir told the news portal, "These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy."

Reacting to reports claiming that more than Rs 100 Crore of the film's budget was invested in the VFX, the Sanju actor said that a lot of the work already done for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be used in the sequels, thereby spreading that expense out over the other two films in the trilogy.

Ranbir explained, "The assets we have made for this film, be it fire or any other superpower, it will be divided in three films. So the figures (for this film) that are floating around are wrong. The film doesn't follow the same economics of other movies in the industry. This is a new beast."

The actor further said that the figures floating on social media are all wrong and added that the economics of Brahmastra is unlike the economics of the other films that have been made in the industry.

According to reports, the first film in the trilogy titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has minted Rs 215.50 Crore in ten days (all languages) at the domestic box office in terms of net box office collection. Speaking about the budget of Brahmastra, media reports claim that the movie has been made on an astronomical budget of Rs 410 Crore.