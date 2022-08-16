Taapsee Pannu On Boycott Culture: We Have Seen Us Getting Targeted In The Worst Possible Way

The way Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha got boycotted by netizens, has left stars pondering over their film choices. Amid all the hullabaloo around Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, actress Taapsee Pannu whose upcoming film Dobaaraa is all set to hit the theatres on August 19, 2022, opened up about the boycott culture.
During the promotions of the film, she told Bollywood Bubble, "It always has been. Koi choti si bhi cheez hoti hai, ghum firke, jaise mummy nahi bolti hain, bacha padhai nahi kar raha, ye phone ki wajah se hai, bachcha so nahi raha, phone ki wajah se hai, bachche ko kuch prblem hai, ye phone ki wajah se hai. Matlab koi relation nahi hoga par bachcha phone mein ghusa rehta hai, to wo problem hai. So, wo ho gaya hai, ki hamare country mein koi bhi problem hogi, wo film industry ki wajah se hai. (Even for the smallest thing, it has become like mothers blame using phone for every problem, similarly, any problem happens in our country, it all gets blamed on the film industry)."