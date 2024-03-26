ENT LIVE Updates: Taapsee-Mathias Celebrate Holi Together Amid Wedding Reports; BMCM Trailer To Be Out Today

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
as
the
entire
country
was
taken
over
by
the
festive
spirit
of
Holi,
Taapsee
Pannu's
colourful
pic
from
the
celebrations
with
Mathias
Boe
has
surfaced
only
amid
reports
of
their
intimate
wedding.
On
the
other
hand,
the
much
awaited
trailer
of
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
all
set
to
release
today.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
26,
2024,
9:35
am
IST
Taapsee
Pannu's
First
Pic
With
Mathias
Boe
Surfaces
From
Holi
Celebrations
Amid
Wedding
Reports
As
there
are
reports
about
Taapsee
Pannu
tying
the
knot
with
beau
Mathias
Boe
in
an
intimate
wedding,
a
picture
from
the
couple's
holi
celebrations
has
surfaced
online
wherein
fans
can't
miss
out
the
red
colour
on
Taapsee's
forehead
which
was
giving
an
impression
of
sindoor