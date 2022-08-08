Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Is Never Invited To Koffee With Karan!

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa is currently receiving love from all quarters. The audience is highly impressed by every single frame from the trailer and is waiting for more from the makers.

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, the lead actors of Dobaaraa were promoting the film, while Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting his show Koffee With Karan. Taking note of that, one of the journalists asked the actress the reason why she isn't invited to Karan's show. Taapsee Pannu answered the question humorously and said that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee With Karan.

Dobaara, the much-awaited project produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Basu is currently making rounds of conversations due to its highly anticipated theatrical release. The audience is excited to see the duo's take on this unexplored thriller genre.

Dobaara is a film which has a unique concept and has never been made before. This is for the first time Bollywood is slated to encounter a thriller like Dobaaraa and the audience is excited to watch it.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa has premiered at the most prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022, and has been received well by the audience. Apart from that, the trailer of the film has received an impressive response from the audience in the presence of the cult creators Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R Kapoor. Taapsee came in as a surprise element through a TV screen. The audiences are stunned and are waiting to see where Taapsee's time-traveling story leads to.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Such films have never been made before in India, and with Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap being on board for the third time, here are bringing one of the well-carved trailers of this year.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.