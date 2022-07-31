Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the highly acclaimed directorial debut of R. Madhavan will now be streaming exclusively in Hindi on Voot Select and air on Viacom18s premium movie channel COLORS Cineplex. The project, which is jointly produced by R Madhvan, Tricolour Films, and Varghese Moolan Pictures, has received immense appreciation from both the audience and film fraternity alike for its intense portrayal of the unsung hero's inspirational real-life story.

To the unversed, the film is based on the life of Mr. Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organization. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, depicts his journey of becoming a scientist and a popular figure across the globe. The film also showcases the trials and tribulations of the notable scientist who finds himself in a falsely accused espionage case in 1994 and was later exonerated after more than 20 years. The Hindi version of the R Madhavan directorial also has a cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of a journalist and is seen interviewing Nambi.