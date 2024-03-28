Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 21: Ajay’s Film To Remain Steady Ahead Of Crew Release; To Cross 133Cr

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
21:
The
month
of
March
turned
out
ot
be
a
treat
for
the
moviegoers
as
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
was
released.
Directed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
movie
is
psychological
thriller
which
is
a
official
Bollywood
remake
of
Gujarati
film
Vash.
Also
starring
Jyotika
and
Janki
Bodiwala
as
the
female
lead,
Shaitaan
also
featured
Madhavan
as
the
lead
antagonist
The
movie
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
and
the
audience
has
been
in
complete
awe
to
see
R
Madhavan
in
a
negative
role.
Needless
to
say,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores
and
has
managed
to
hold
a
steady
ground
during
the
weekend.
While
the
weekdays
were
quite
struggling
for
Shaitaan,
the
weekends
often
came
with
a
decent
growth.
And
while
Shaitaan
is
in
the
third
week,
the
movie
has
been
holding
the
grounds
steady
despite
several
new
releases
hitting
the
screens.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
1.67
crores
yesterday
(day
20/
third
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
132.62
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Shaitaan
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
1-1.5
crores
today
(day
21/
third
Thursday)
and
will
be
crossing
Rs
133cr
mark.
It
is
evident,
Shaitaan
is
maintaining
a
steady
hold
at
the
box
office.
With
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
hitting
the
screens
tomorrow
(March
29),
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shaitaan
will
give
the
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
directorial
a
tough
competition.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."