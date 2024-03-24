Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 16: Ajay’s Psychological Thriller Beats Hrithik’s Fighter On Third Saturday

Shaitaan vs Fighter Box Office Collection: As Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan collaborated for the first time for Vikas Bahl's directorial Shaitaan, the fans were in complete awe. The Vikas Bahl directorial, which also featured Jyotika in the lead, happens to be a psychological thriller which features R Madhavan as the lead antagonist and he has left everyone in complete awe.

Interestingly, Shaitaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and it witnessed a decent opening of Rs 14.75 crores. While the movie became the second highest opener of 2024, it was seen struggling during the week days. However, the weekends turned out to be the game changer for the movie proving its strong hold at the box office. And while Shaitaan is in the third week now, it continues to have a strong hold at the box office.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan saw a decent jump in collections of 87.50% and minted Rs 4.5 crores yesterday (day 16/ third Saturday) which took the overall collection of the film to Rs 120.95 crores. Interestingly, Shaitaan has managed to beat Fighter, the biggest opener of 2024 so far, on the third Saturday. For the uninitiated, Fighter had minted Rs 3.65 crores on its third Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Shaitaan will continue to have an upper hand on Fighter today (third Sunday).

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interviews, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."