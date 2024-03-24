Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 16: Ajay’s Psychological Thriller Beats Hrithik’s Fighter On Third Saturday

Shaitaan
vs
Fighter
Box
Office
Collection:
As
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
collaborated
for
the
first
time
for
Vikas
Bahl's
directorial
Shaitaan,
the
fans
were
in
complete
awe.
The
Vikas
Bahl
directorial,
which
also
featured
Jyotika
in
the
lead,
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
which
features
R
Madhavan
as
the
lead
antagonist
and
he
has
left
everyone
in
complete
awe.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced
and
it
witnessed
a
decent
opening
of
Rs
14.75
crores.
While
the
movie
became
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024,
it
was
seen
struggling
during
the
week
days.
However,
the
weekends
turned
out
to
be
the
game
changer
for
the
movie
proving
its
strong
hold
at
the
box
office.
And
while
Shaitaan
is
in
the
third
week
now,
it
continues
to
have
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
saw
a
decent
jump
in
collections
of
87.50%
and
minted
Rs
4.5
crores
yesterday
(day
16/
third
Saturday)
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
the
film
to
Rs
120.95
crores.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
beat
Fighter,
the
biggest
opener
of
2024
so
far,
on
the
third
Saturday.
For
the
uninitiated,
Fighter
had
minted
Rs
3.65
crores
on
its
third
Saturday.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shaitaan
will
continue
to
have
an
upper
hand
on
Fighter
today
(third
Sunday).
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interviews,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 12:44 [IST]