Independence Day 2022: 5 Malayalam Movie Characters Who Are Strong Patriots!

Govardhan (Kaalapani)

Mohanlal delivered one of the finest performances of his career in Priyadarshan's Kaalapani. The movie explored the story of Govardhan, a freedom fighter and a strong follower of the Ahimsa (non-violence) ideology. He ends up in the cellular jail of Port Blair, which is infamously known as Kaalapani. Govardhan is one of those movie characters which fill our hearts with patriotism and pride.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (Pazhassi Raja)

Mammootty once again proved his amazing capability in handling historical characters, by playing the titular character Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja in Hariharan's popular movie Pazhassi Raja. The actor simply excelled as the king of Kottayam, who fought against the British in 18th century. Mammootty's dialogues from the movie (penned by veteran writer MT Vasudevan Nair) are still widely celebrated by film lovers.

Captain Shyam Mohan Varma (Kashmeeram)

Suresh Gopi was just brilliant in the role of Captain Shyam Mohan Varma, a commando from NSG, in the Rajiv Anchal directorial Kashmeeram. Even though the movie is completely forgotten now, we can't deny the fact that Capt. Shyam Mohan is one of the top Malayalam movie characters which are strong patriots at heart. The patriotic dialogues mouthed by Suresh Gopi in the movie still give us goosebumps.

Dada Mohammed Sahib (Dada Sahib)

Mammootty appeared in a double role, as veteran freedom fighter Dada Mohammed Sahib and son Subedar Mohammed Abubacker in Vinayan's Dada Sahib. Among the two roles, the titular character Dada Sahib (the strong patriot whose ideologies are questioned after his son gets arrested on the false charges of espionage and terrorist activity) totally made a mark with his love and loyalty for the country.

Major Mahadevan (Keerthi Chakra & Sequels)

Mohanlal played Major Mahadevan, a brave soldier in the Major Ravi directorial and its sequels. Mahadevan can even sacrifice the lives of his beloved wife and child during his fight for the country. But he never compromises with his duty and patriotism. The character appeared in all the four installments of the Keerthi Chakra franchise. Major Mahadevan might make a comeback with yet another film very soon.