Dilsha Prasannan Opens Up About Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan; Says She Has No Plans To Marry Soon

Dilsha Prasannan, the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 has been making headlines with her dynamics with fellow contestant Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan. In a recent show aired on Asianet, Dilsha Prasannan finally opened up about Dr. Robin and her wedding plans. The Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 winner confirmed that she has no plans to marry anytime soon.

The dancer-actress had attended a recent episode of Comedy Stars show in Asianet, where anchor Meera Anil asked her a few questions about Dr. Robin. When the anchor asked Dilsha Prasannan if she wishes to marry Dr. Robin, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 winner replied that her entire focus is on her career, and has no plans to marry soon.