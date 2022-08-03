Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Fame Blesslee To Make His Acting Debut Soon: Reports

Blesslee,
one
of
the
most
famous
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4,
is
all
set
to
make
his
acting
debut.
The
young
musician,
who
was
the
first
runner-up
of
the
Mohanlal
show,
has
bagged
a
key
role
in
a
prestigious
upcoming
project.
The
exciting
news
was
revealed
by
Blesslee
himself,
at
a
public
event
recently.
The
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
fame
had
recently
attended
an
inauguration
event
at
Pathanapuram,
Kerala.
While
interacting
with
the
audiences,
Blesslee
revealed
that
he
has
been
offered
a
role
in
a
big
project.
He
added
that
it
is
truly
a
dream-come-true
offer,
even
though
he
did
not
divulge
further
details
of
the
project.
However,
Blesslee
revealed
that
he
is
growing
hair
and
beard
for
his
character
in
the
project,
and
will
appear
in
a
new
look.
The
musician
also
confirmed
that
the
project
will
be
officially
announced
very
soon.
Along
with
the
film
offers,
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
contestant
is
now
also
receiving
chances
to
participate
in
stage
shows,
which
was
always
a
dream
for
him.