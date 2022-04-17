Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Wild Card Entry: Manikandan Thonnakkal Enters The House

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the fourth edition of the popular reality show has earned a strong fan base among the TV audiences. The show, which is hosted by superstar Mohanlal, has finally had its first wild card entry. Manikandan Thonnakkal, the multi-faceted talent has entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 house as the first wild card contestant of this season.

To the unversed, he is a renowned YouTuber and voice artist, who has also played pivotal roles in many popular television soaps. Manikandan, who is a graduate of Malayalam language, is also a teacher with a deep interest in literature, agriculture, and epics. Manikandan Thonnakkal's YouTube channel Maniyan Speaks is quite famous for its unique, humourous content.

Mohanlal, the Bigg Boss Malayalam host introduced Manikandan as someone who clearly understands the game. He is here to give a different dimension to the game, as well as teach the pre-existing contestants some valuable lessons. His entry came as a great surprise for the audiences, as the rumourmills were suggesting some other popular names as the first wild card entry of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.