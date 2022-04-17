Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Wild Card Entry: Manikandan Thonnakkal Enters The House

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
the
fourth
edition
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
earned
a
strong
fan
base
among
the
TV
audiences.
The
show,
which
is
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal,
has
finally
had
its
first
wild
card
entry.
Manikandan
Thonnakkal,
the
multi-faceted
talent
has
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
house
as
the
first
wild
card
contestant
of
this
season.
To
the
unversed,
he
is
a
renowned
YouTuber
and
voice
artist,
who
has
also
played
pivotal
roles
in
many
popular
television
soaps.
Manikandan,
who
is
a
graduate
of
Malayalam
language,
is
also
a
teacher
with
a
deep
interest
in
literature,
agriculture,
and
epics.
Manikandan
Thonnakkal's
YouTube
channel
Maniyan
Speaks
is
quite
famous
for
its
unique,
humourous
content.
Mohanlal,
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
host
introduced
Manikandan
as
someone
who
clearly
understands
the
game.
He
is
here
to
give
a
different
dimension
to
the
game,
as
well
as
teach
the
pre-existing
contestants
some
valuable
lessons.
His
entry
came
as
a
great
surprise
for
the
audiences,
as
the
rumourmills
were
suggesting
some
other
popular
names
as
the
first
wild
card
entry
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4.