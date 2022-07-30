The Legend, an action entertainer which was produced by Arul Saravanan, who also played the lead role in the JD Jerry directorial, hit the screens on July 28. The movie, which was released on a large scale in all the south-Indian languages is an attempt of the businessman-turned-actor, who is passionate about films and acting.

The Legend is said to be an action film which revolves around the medical mafia, reportedly. Saravanan will be seen in the role of a scientist and Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood actress who made her Tamil debut is seen in the role of a microbiologist.

Take a look at the day 2 worldwide box office collection of The Legend here:

Day 2: Rs 1 to 1.5 Crore

Total 2 days collection: Rs 3 to 3.5 Crore

The Legend also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others in pivotal roles. Actor-comedian Vivek appeared in the film, which was released posthumously.

The Legend's cinematography is handled by R Velraj, and editing by Ruben. Pattukkottai Prabhakar worked on the film's dialogues. Arul Saravanan besides playing the protagonist also produced the film under his Saravanan Productions. Gopuram Cinemas distributed the Legend.