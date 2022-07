The Legend Twitter Review: Take A Look At The Tweets You Should Go Through Before Booking Tickets!

The Legend starring Arul Saravanan and Urvashi Rautela was released on a grand scale on July 28 all over the world. The action film is written and directed by JD Jerry. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made her Tamil debut with the film.

The legend, which is touted as an out-and-out action entertainer is shot across locations in Chennai, Pollachi, and the Himalayas. The movie was postponed due to various reasons until it finally hit the screens until Today.

Saravanan will be seen in the role of a scientist in the film and Urvashi will be seen portraying the role of a IIT-graduated microbiologist. The movie is said to deal with the evils of medical mafia. On the other hand, the film's audio has become already successful. Raai Laxmi and Yashika Aannand made special appearances in the songs 'Vaadi Vaasal', and 'Mosalo Mosalu'.

Check out the tweets here:

#TheLegend Review:



Avg & Over The Top 🙏#LegendSaravanan tries but partially succeeds 🙏



Other cast are ok.



Music & BGM by #HarrisJayaraj are the soul of the film.



Technically, it's good.



Production Values 👌



Rating: ⭐⭐💫/5#TheLegendReview #TheLegendMovie pic.twitter.com/GsjEfSRbWc — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) July 28, 2022

.#TheLegend 2nd half - It looks like the entire technical team including JD-Jerry, Harris, etc wanted to make comeback with a a showreel at cost of Legend Saravana that they might fetch big projects. Unbearable second half. Yet another actor who wants to be overnight Rajnikanth pic.twitter.com/lsNgbre131 — Richard Mahesh (@mahesh_richard) July 28, 2022

#TheLegend sure shot Hit 💥💥💥💥 — ʀ ʏ ᴅ ᴇ ʀ 🦂 (@Ryder_vj) July 28, 2022

Return of our Legend @Jharrisjayaraj back to the silver screens.

It has been 3 long years that we have seen him in theatres and man, whatta a come back! #TheLegend — PG Deep (@pgrated_26) July 28, 2022

The film also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Vivek, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others.

The cinematography of the film is handled by R Velraj and Harris Jayaraj composed the film's soundtrack. Ruben edited the film which has dialogues penned by Pattukkottai Prabhakar.

The Legend is produced by Arul Saravanan under his Saravanan Productions and distributed by Gopuram Cinemas.