Urvashi Rautela's Remuneration For The Legend Is The Highest Amount So Far For Any South Actress!

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made her Kollywood debut opposite Arul Saravanan with The Legend. The movie, directed by JD-Jerry, is receiving mixed reviews at the box office.

Urvashi Rautela is one of the upcoming actresses in Bollywood. She has been doing a couple of roles which are predominantly second-heroine roles and special appearances. The actress, who has a sizzling appearance on screen, has made her Kollywood debut opposite Arul Saravanan, a 52-year-old businessman of the legendary Saravana Stores. His fetish for becoming a film actor and a hero has been fulfilled with his latest project The Legend.

Reports suggest that Urvashi Rautela signed for the project only after getting a hefty paycheque. It is rumoured that the actress has been given a whopping Rs 20 Crore for the film. With no solid information about the same, this makes it the costliest debut of a Bollywood actor in Kollywood. With her heavy remuneration, Urvashi is said to have surpassed Nayanthara, who is receiving an amount of Rs 10 Crore for her upcoming film.

Insiders have also suggested that although the correct figure is still unknown, it is not Rs 20 Crore as being reported, but is more or less the same including all the expenses the movie's makers incurred towards casting her. Her upcoming films include Black Rose and Dil Hai Gray.

The Legend was released on July 28 all over the world in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.