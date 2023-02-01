Vijay Fans Offers Life Time Settlement To Thalapathy 67 Director Lokesh Kanagaraj!

Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj team surprised fans by giving continous updates on Thalapathy 67 cast details. The production house revealed the presence of actors Sanjay Dutt, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, GVM, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand and Sandy Master in the film. In this case, a poster held by fans in Chengalpattu district is attracting everyone's attention.

Accordingly, it is mentioned in the poster that Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67 movie should be completely unique and different from Vijay's previous films and if it is so then they will give him life time settlement like money, name and fame. This poster is catching everyone's attention.