Leo Starring Thalapathy Vijay Comes Under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Bloody Sweet LCU: Here’s The Hidden Information

The
official
name
of
the
second
Vijay-Lokesh
collaboration
film
has
been
officially
released
by
the
team
today.
The
light
announcement
of
the
film
has
also
been
released
through
a
video
at
the
'Vikram' stall.
The
film
is
officially
titled
as
'Leo'.
Like
the
Master
film,
the
film
has
also
been
dubbed
in
English.
Also,
in
the
2
minute
48
second
announcement
video,
Vijay
says
Bloody
Sweet
in
the
title
card.
Subsequently,
various
opinions
have
been
expressed
about
the
reason
for
the
name
of
the
film
and
the
indirect
information
given
in
the
title
video.
In
the
video,
which
starts
in
a
chocolate
factory
room,
Vijay
is
making
chocolates,
and
on
the
other
side,
Vijay
is
also
making
a
sword
in
the
weapons
workshop.
Also,
rows
of
luxury
cars
were
rushing
towards
Vijay's
residence.
After
showing
the
chocolate
and
the
sword
alternately,
finally
inserting
the
sword
into
the
chocolate
and
tasting
it,
Vijay
says
'Bloody
Sweet'
towards
the
cars
that
have
arrived
there.
Then,
the
title
is
displayed
as
'Leo'
in
the
form
of
a
chocolate
coin.
It
also
features
the
word
'Bloody
Sweet'.
In
this
too,
Vijay
appears
with
his
trademark
hammer.
Following
this,
the
reason
for
Leo's
name
was
also
revealed.
Leo
is
said
to
mean
lion
in
Latin.
It
is
worth
noting
that
the
English
name
of
Leo
among
the
12
zodiac
signs
is
'LEO'.
Also,
after
the
announcement
video,
a
cross
is
shown.
Many
people
are
commenting
that
it
is
welcome
that
Vijay
is
not
hiding
his
Christian
identity
and
revealing
it
after
the
problem
raised
by
the
right
wing
as
Joseph
Vijay
in
the
movie
Mersal.
Also,
in
this
too,
it
is
said
that
he
will
have
acted
as
a
Christian.
Fans
are
admiring
Vijay
in
a
black
and
white
bearded
getup.
Also,
a
three-syllable
name
in
English
is
said
to
be
a
first
for
a
Vijay
film.
The
film
will
release
on
Oct.
The
team
has
also
announced
that
it
will
be
released
on
19th
Ayudha
Puja
holiday.
Oct.
23rd
is
Ayudha
Puja.
The
film
is
said
to
be
a
Stand
Alone
film
like
Mahanagaram
and
Master,
rather
than
a
Lokesh
Cinematic
Universe
series.